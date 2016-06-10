CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
SAO PAULO, June 10 Brazilian telecom group Oi SA said on Friday that chief executive Bayard De Paoli Gontijo resigned from the post, according to a securities filing.
Oi said current CFO Marco Norci Schroeder has been elected by the board as the new chief executive. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.