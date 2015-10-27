PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Updated regulations in Brazil will determine whether wireless carrier TIM Participações SA considers a tie-up with a local rival, the chief executive officer of controlling shareholder Telecom Italia SpA said on Tuesday.
Asked at an industry event about a proposal to merge TIM and Oi SA, which has a nationwide fixed-line network, CEO Marco Patuano said new regulations would clear the way for the heavy investments needed in any fixed-line opportunity.
Russian investment firm LetterOne Group offered on Monday to invest up to $4 billion into Oi if it combines with TIM. Patuano said Telecom Italia is not in negotiations with any of them. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Brad Haynes)
