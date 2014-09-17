SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Telecom Italia SpA said on Wednesday it is not in talks to make a deal with Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA, according to a securities filing by the Italian company's Brazil unit, TIM Participações SA.

Oi shares jumped on Tuesday after a media report that Telecom Italia was considering a takeover of the company to counter Spanish rival Telefonica SA in Latin America's largest phone market. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marcela Ayres, Editing by Franklin Paul)