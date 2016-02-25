MOSCOW Feb 25 London-based investment firm
LetterOne, controlled by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman,
said it could not proceed with its plan to facilitate a proposed
merger between Brazilian telecoms groups Oi SA and
TIM Participações SA.
"L1 Technology has been informed by TIM that ... it does not
wish to enter into further discussions, about the facilitation
of a merger between Oi and TIM in Brazil," LetterOne said in a
statement on Thursday.
"L1 Technology's approach was to unlock the potential of
this envisaged telecoms deal through a structure within which
all companies were aligned. However, without TIM's
participation, L1 Technology can't now proceed with the proposed
deal as previously envisaged," it said.
