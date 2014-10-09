BRIEF-Atende recommends 0.2 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* Plans FY 2016 dividend at 0.2 zloty ($0.05) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9061 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 9 Brazilian telecom Grupo Oi SA will not undo its merger with Portugal Telecom SGPS SA, but it could sell Portuguese assets acquired in the deal, acting Chief Executive Officer Bayard Gontijo said in an interview on Thursday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Delivery Hero CEO says core marketplace business already turned profitable in 2016; Foodora, Foodpanda still making loss