BRASILIA Nov 23 Brazil's Oi SA will
formally kick off this week talks to settle about 11 billion
reais ($3.3 billion) of fines imposed by industry watchdog
Anatel, the wireless carrier's Chief Executive Officer Marco
Schroeder said on Wednesday.
The company will propose cancellation of the fines in
exchange for investment commitments, Schroeder said during an
industry event. Schroeder also noted the firm, which filed for
bankruptcy protection in June to restructure about 65.4 billion
reais of bond, bank loans and regulatory liabilities, is
expected to conclude talks with its creditors in the first half
of 2017.
($1 = 3.3981 reais)
