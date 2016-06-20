BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
SAO PAULO, June 20 Oi SA and six subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection in a Rio de Janeiro court on Monday, after Brazil's most indebted phone carrier failed to reach an agreement with creditors to restructure 65.4 billion reais ($19.27 billion) in obligations.
In a securities filing, Oi said the company will aim to maintain service quality standards during the process.
SAN JUAN, May 17 Puerto Rico's main creditors, meeting before a U.S. bankruptcy judge in the largest public finance restructuring case in history, are interested in continuing mediation settlement talks to resolve the island's unpayable $70 billion debt bill.