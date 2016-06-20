SAO PAULO, June 20 Oi SA and six subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection in a Rio de Janeiro court on Monday, after Brazil's most indebted phone carrier failed to reach an agreement with creditors to restructure 65.4 billion reais ($19.27 billion) in obligations.

In a securities filing, Oi said the company will aim to maintain service quality standards during the process.

