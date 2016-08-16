SAO PAULO Aug 16 Banks and bondholders
accounting for more than half the 65.4 billion reais ($20
billion) that Oi SA owes could propose a five-year grace period
and lower borrowing costs to speed up the Brazilian phone
carrier's in-court reorganization, a person with direct
knowlegde of the talks said on Tuesday.
The person, who requested anonymity because the discussions
are preliminary and remain confidential, said the bondholder
group advised by Moelis & Co and a number of lenders including
Banco do Brasil SA and China Development Bank Corp
are in discussions to provide Oi with a
debt relief plan.
Oi filed in June for Brazil's largest in-court
reorganization plan ever after the country's No. 1 fixed-line
phone carrier ran out of time to reorganize operations and
restructure 65.4 billion reais of debt amid a harsh
recession.
($1 = 3.2005 Brazilian reais)
