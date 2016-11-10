SAO PAULO Nov 10 Phone carrier Oi SA, which in
June filed for Brazil's largest ever in-court reorganization,
has hired financial advisory firm Laplace Finanças to
restructure about 41.2 billion reais ($13 billion) in debt with
banks and bondholders, a person with direct knowledge of the
situation said on Thursday.
The board of Rio de Janeiro-based Oi formalized
the hiring of Laplace at a meeting on Wednesday, said the
person, who requested anonymity because the matter remains
private.
Laplace, which is based in São Paulo, replaces PJT Partners
Inc as Oi's adviser on the renegotiation plan.
Oi declined to comment. Laplace's senior partners were not
available for immediate comment.
($1 = 3.2375 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Ana Mano; editing by
Jason Neely)