SAO PAULO Nov 14 Aurelius Capital Management,
the New York-based investment firm, has joined a second group of
bondholders in Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA to
negotiate with the debt-laden company, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The bondholder group said last week that investors
representing $1.5 billion of the face amount of Oi bonds will
engage in negotiations with the company. The group is being
advised by law firm Dechert LLP.
The first organized bondholder group to attempt to negotiate
collectively with the carrier is being advised by New York-based
Moelis & Co.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Bernadette Baum)