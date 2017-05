SAO PAULO Jan 27 Pharol SGPS SA, the largest shareholder of Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, said on Friday it does not back any alternate reorganization plan for the company in bankruptcy protection, including a proposal made by Elliott Management.

Pharol said in a written statement to Reuters that it will only back changes to Oi's current reorganization proposal if they are approved by the carrier's board. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)