SAO PAULO Feb 1 The board of Brazil's fourth-largest wireless carrier Oi SA on Wednesday decided the company should solve its court-supervised reorganization before discussing a potential capital increase or new investments, a source told Reuters.

The board, which was convened in Rio de Janeiro for most of the day, also decided to accept a recommendation from management and financial adviser LAPLACE Finanças to intensify talks with the creditors, with the aim to amend a debt restructuring plan presented by the company last September, the source, with direct knowledge of the talks, said on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)