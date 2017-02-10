BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
SAO PAULO Feb 10 A group of bondholders in Oi SA appealed on Friday a ruling by a Dutch court last week that refused to declare insolvent two of the Brazilian phone's subsidiaries in the country.
In an emailed statement, the International Bondholder Committee group said it "remains committed to finding a consensual solution" to restructure the debt of the two Oi subsidiaries. Both units have outstanding debt of about $6.2 billion. (Reporting by Ana Mano)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION