BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA expects its in-court reorganization plan to go to a vote before creditors by the end of June, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder told investors and analysts on a conference call on Thursday.
A court-appointed administrator for Oi, which is undergoing Brazil's biggest-ever bankruptcy protection process, will publish a second list of claims by the end of April, Schroeder said. Creditors will have 30 days to challenge the revised claims list, after which the judge may call a creditor assembly to vote on the plan, Schroeder added. (Reporting by Ana Mano)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION