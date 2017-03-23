SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazilian telephone operator Oi SA expects its in-court reorganization plan to go to a vote before creditors by the end of June, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder told investors and analysts on a conference call on Thursday.

A court-appointed administrator for Oi, which is undergoing Brazil's biggest-ever bankruptcy protection process, will publish a second list of claims by the end of April, Schroeder said. Creditors will have 30 days to challenge the revised claims list, after which the judge may call a creditor assembly to vote on the plan, Schroeder added. (Reporting by Ana Mano)