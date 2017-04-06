BRASILIA, April 6 The Brazilian government sees chances of intervention in debt-laden telephone operator Oi SA increasing as time passes, Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab said on Thursday.

Kassab added that a decree allowing intervention in Oi may be published shortly, either this week or in the weeks to come. Oi said on March 31 that the company is working to guarantee the sustainability of its business, adding that results have shown the carrier's "viability and operational strength." (Reporting by Marcelo Ayres; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)