BRASILIA, April 6 The Brazilian government sees
chances of intervention in debt-laden telephone operator Oi SA
increasing as time passes, Communications Minister
Gilberto Kassab said on Thursday.
Kassab added that a decree allowing intervention in Oi may
be published shortly, either this week or in the weeks to come.
Oi said on March 31 that the company is working to guarantee the
sustainability of its business, adding that results have shown
the carrier's "viability and operational strength."
(Reporting by Marcelo Ayres; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)