SAO PAULO Nov 29 Brazil's Oi SA said on Tuesday
a court process protecting two of its subsidiaries in the
Netherlands from creditors could be converted into a bankruptcy
process in that country, potentially complicating Oi's own court
supervised reorganisation in Brazil.
The process in the Netherlands relates to Oi's two
investment vehicles based in that country - Oi Brasil Holdings
Coöperatief UA and Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V.
"Oi hopes this does not impact significantly its in-court
reorganization efforts in Brazil," Oi said in a
securities filing, referring to the possibility of a bankruptcy
process in the Netherlands.
