SAO PAULO Dec 2 Oi SA could scrap a proposed
three-year restriction on creditors swapping part of their debt
for equity, in a sign that Brazil's No. 4 wireless carrier wants
to lure bondholder support to exit bankruptcy protection faster,
two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The limit, which Oi included in a reorganization proposal on
Sept. 5, drew creditor anger and helped slow the carrier's
in-court restructuring. Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder
told Oi's two bondholder groups this week that shareholders now
seem less reluctant to accept a debt-for-equity swap, the people
said.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer;
Additional reporting by Ana Mano in São Paulo; Editing by Paul
Simao)