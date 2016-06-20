BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore commences chapter 11 proceedings
* Chapter 11 filing does not include any of gulfmark's operating subsidiaries
SAO PAULO, June 20 Oi SA, Brazil's largest fixed-line phone carrier, plans to maintain its operations, management and workforce at normal levels once a bankruptcy court approves a plan to seek creditor protection.
In a securities filing on Monday, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi said service quality would also be maintained during the process, adding it would aim at meeting standards set by industry watchdog Anatel. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Peter Cooney)
SAN JUAN, May 17 Puerto Rico's main creditors, meeting before a U.S. bankruptcy judge in the largest public finance restructuring case in history, are interested in continuing mediation settlement talks to resolve the island's unpayable $70 billion debt bill.