SAO PAULO, June 20 Oi SA, Brazil's largest fixed-line phone carrier, plans to maintain its operations, management and workforce at normal levels once a bankruptcy court approves a plan to seek creditor protection.

In a securities filing on Monday, Rio de Janeiro-based Oi said service quality would also be maintained during the process, adding it would aim at meeting standards set by industry watchdog Anatel. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Peter Cooney)