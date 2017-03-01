SAO PAULO, March 1 Orascom TMT Holdings SAE is
considering extending the validity of a series of suggestions it
made for Oi SA's in-court reorganization plan by
about one more month, two people with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Wednesday.
Orascom's suggestions for the plan, which were unveiled in
December and included a proposal to exchange bondholder debt for
Oi's equity and a capital injection worth $1.25 billion, expired
on Feb. 28. One source said Orascom and a group of bondholders
that jointly made the proposals to Oi could unveil terms of the
extension as early as Wednesday.
Media representatives for Orascom and the bondholder group
did not have an immediate comment. Oi's press office did not
have an immediate comment.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and
Jeffrey Benkoe)