SAO PAULO Jan 30 Orascom TMT Investments Sarl has voluntarily extended the deadline to consider an alternative in-court reorganization plan for Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA, which in June filed for the nation's largest bankruptcy protection process ever.

In a securities filing on Monday, Oi said the decision will allow management and shareholders to examine Orascom's suggestions for the reorganization. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)