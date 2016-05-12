SAO PAULO May 12 Brazilian phone company Oi SA is nearing deals with telecommunications regulator Anatel to resolve liabilities and renegotiate fixed-line concessions this year, Chief Executive Bayard Gontijo said on a Thursday earnings call.

Gontijo said he expected to settle 5 billion reais ($1.4 billion) of Anatel fees in exchange for investments to improve service over the next four years.

($1 = 3.4832 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by W Simon)