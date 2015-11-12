(Adds sales, debt figures)
SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazilian telecom Oi SA
reported a third-quarter net loss of 1.021 billion
reais ($271 million), down sharply from a narrow profit a year
earlier, according to unaudited results in a Thursday securities
filing.
The loss was nearly twice as big as an average forecast of
528 million reais in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Oi did not say in the filing why its results had not been
audited or give a date for publishing audited earnings.
Net sales fell 2 percent as a sharp recession and nearly
double-digit inflation eroded consumer demand, especially in
sensitive segments such as pre-paid mobile charges.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA,
slipped 4 percent to 2.178 billion reais from a year ago, but
came in above an average estimate of 1.843 billion reais.
Oi's stifling net debt burden rose 8 percent from June to
September to 37.241 billion reais, contributing to a doubling of
interest expenses that triggered the net loss.
($1 = 3.76 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Reese Ewing Editing by W Simon)