(Adds executive comments, earnings details, merger background)
By Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi
SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazilian telecom operator Oi
SA is open-minded about merger options, its chief
executive officer said on Thursday, as it reported third-quarter
profit plunged, further evidence of increased pressure in a
crowded market.
CEO Bayard Gontijo said stiff competition, tougher
regulations and more costly investments were squeezing the
profitability of carriers in Brazil.
"The best way to repair this is through consolidation, and
we think it's the right time for that in Brazil," Gontijo told
analysts on an earnings conference call. "We are ready to lead
the process and we have no prejudice to how it is going to
happen."
Oi has approached Telefonica SA and
America Movil SAB about making a joint bid for TIM
Participaçoes SA, the local unit of Telecom Italia
SpA. But the Telecom Italia CEO said last week his
company should also consider making an offer to buy Oi.
Oi net profit fell 96 percent from a year earlier to 8
million reais ($3 million), it said in a securities filing on
Thursday. Analysts in a Reuters poll looked for a net loss of
254 million reais, on average.
The company was able to avoid a net loss due to accounting
changes and more modest investments. Oi reversed provisions
related to tax settlements, retirement plans and its merger with
Portugal Telecom SPGS, contributing to a one-time boost
of 628 million reais in the quarter.
Oi's merger with Portugal Telecom lifted revenue by 25
percent, but the combined company cut investments by 14 percent
on a pro-forma basis and reduced capital spending by 7 percent
in Brazil alone.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
41 percent to 3.003 billion reais, well above the average
estimate of 1.896 billion reais. EBITDA slipped 2 percent,
including Portugal Telecom results a year earlier.
Financial expenses jumped 50 percent on a consolidated basis
as interest payments surged 62 percent. Net debt totaled 47.8
billion reais in September, up from 46.2 billion reais in June.
($1 = 2.57 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)