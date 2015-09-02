BRIEF-S4E Q1 prelim. net profit at 116,000 zlotys
* Q1 PRELIM. EBITDA AT 487,000 ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, Sept 2 A shareholder assembly at Brazilian telecom company Oi SA approved a plan to convert preferred stock into common, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
Individual shareholders now have until Oct. 1 to opt into the swap of 0.9211 common shares for each preferred share. The plan will go ahead with the participation of at least two-thirds of shareholders. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Q1 PRELIM. EBITDA AT 487,000 ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its controlling unit signed a monitor engineering contract worth 2.16 billion yuan, to undertake construction work of AMOLED monitor electromechanical system and provide related service