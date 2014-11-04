RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 3 Brazilian
telecommunications provider Oi SA said on Monday it
has not entered into any agreement to join a group of rivals to
buy Telecom Italia SpA's stake in Brazilian phone
company TIM Participacoes SA.
"As of this date there has not been any definition or accord
with relation to a structure for this operation, nor have any
instruments or proposals outlining such an operation been
signed," Oi said in a statement responding to questions from
Brazil's securities regulator, the CVM.
In August Oi announced that it had hired Grupo BTG Pactual
to act as its representative and develop plans for a
possible purchase of Telecom Italia's stake in TIM
Participacoes.
"Contact with other participants in the market that might be
interested in this operation is one of the roles for BTG Pactual
in its position of the company's representative in the
operation," the statement said.
The statement was made in response to the regulator's
questions about an article published in the Folha de S. Paulo
newspaper on Friday saying that Oi; Vivo, controlled
by Spain's Telefonica SA ; and Claro, controlled by
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil SAB,
had agreed to make a joint offer for TIM Participacoes.
Also on Friday, Reuters reported that two sources with
direct knowledge of the subject confirmed that Oi, America Movil
and Telefonica plan a joint offer for TIM Participacoes.
Oi has lost 81 percent of its value in the last 10 years,
the worst-performing company on Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock
index over the last 10 years. TIM Participacoes, meanwhile, has
seen its share price rise nearly five-fold in the same period.
(Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Additional reporting by Jeb
Blount; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Richard Chang)