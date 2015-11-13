By William James and Karolin Schaps
| ABERDEEN, Scotland
ABERDEEN, Scotland Nov 13 In the bars,
boardrooms, hotels and high streets of the Scottish city of
Aberdeen, there is one question on most people's lips: how do
you survive a global oil price slump?
Oil firms are scaling back their operations in Britain's oil
capital as the tumbling value of the estimated 16.5 billion
barrels of oil left in expensive-to-reach undersea fields off
the British coast, makes exploration and drilling unprofitable.
The price crash has cost thousands of workers in Aberdeen
their jobs, threatening the future prosperity of the city and,
for some undermining the economic case for Scotland breaking
away from the rest of the UK.
The keenest edge of the crisis is being felt by the workers
who were drawn to the remote Scottish city in boom times by the
lure of plentiful work and high wages, but now find themselves
accepting pay cuts and chasing increasingly scarce employment.
From Monday to Friday, Marcin Kozlowski works for U.S.
oilfield equipment provider National Oilwell Varco Inc.
On Saturdays he now washes cars in a multi-storey car park.
"The oil price has affected everyone in Aberdeen," he said,
explaining that his monthly income has dropped from 4,500 pounds
($6,926.85) to 2,500 pounds.
Oil companies have shed around 6,000 jobs, according to
Scottish Enterprise, the region's economic development agency.
This amounts to roughly 2 percent of the working-age
population of Aberdeen and its surrounding area, a figure that
experts say is likely to be much higher if the impact on
flexible labour is included.
"There's just no jobs. Customers aren't placing contracts,"
said Norman Ross, an unemployed contractor in the skilled field
of measuring the value of oil as it is pumped out.
The knock-on effect is hurting the restaurants, hotels and
shops which depend on oil workers spending their money.
"We used to have one quiet night a week, now we have three,"
says Lisa Kelbie, owner of the Bistro Verde fish restaurant, who
has been offering online discounts to attract new business.
ADAPT TO SURVIVE
Oil market veteran Ian Wood, author of a
government-commissioned report on North Sea oil, said production
could last at least another 30 years if companies become more
efficient.
Over the last five decades oil has supplanted almost all of
Aberdeen's other industries. The granite quarry which produced
the stone from which much of the city is built closed over 40
years ago, and only one paper mill remains of the 300-year old
industry the city was once known for before oil.
Aberdeen is hoping to ride out the crisis by learning from
previous oil crashes in the 1980s and 90s.
"The city ... has to regenerate itself if it is to survive,"
said local politician Willie Young, highlighting the need for
improved road and rail links to keep oil firms in the city.
"We used to be so reliant on Shell and BP and all
the rest that when they said 'we're stopping exploration' the
phones just stopped ringing," said Young who helps run the
city's 450 million pound annual revenue budget. "We've got the
(oil) service industries here now, so the phone is still
ringing."
A spokesman for BP, whose North Sea headquarters are located
in Aberdeen, said the firm had probably become smaller in the
region but expected to keep operating there "out to 2030 and
beyond".
Aberdeen's relationship with oil has changed from when
fisherman first laid down nets to provide the brawn for drilling
rigs in the 1970s, to exporting technical expertise.
"This is important in giving a cushioning effect because in
some parts of the world like the Middle East, they are not
cutting back, they are expanding," said Alexander Kemp, an oil
economist at the University of Aberdeen.
For now, Aberdeen's municipal finances are insulated because
almost all of the money it raises from local business taxes is
pooled nationally and redistributed by central government. But
the longer the oil price stays low, the more money drains away
from the city and the harder it is to recover.
INDEPENDENCE DEBATE
The oil price slump comes as Scotland's 300-year union with
England is in question, fuelling one of the main disagreements
over whether the country, currently run by the separatist
Scottish National Party, could successfully go it alone.
During the campaign for a 2014 referendum, at which Scots
rejected independence, oil became a central point of contention,
with Scottish government estimates of the potential oil revenue
far higher than British ones.
Despite rejecting a split last year, the SNP wants to build
public support for a new independence bid in the coming years.
"Scotland's economy is not dependent on oil and the case for
independence wasn't dependent on oil either," said SNP leader
Nicola Sturgeon.
But, between 2008 and 2012 oil revenues made up an estimated
16 percent of Scottish tax receipts.
"In the short to medium term the collapse in the oil price
would have posed a significant threat to the finances of an
independent Scotland," said David Bell, an economist at the
University of Stirling, in a recent research paper.
He cited the gap between the Scottish government's
pre-referendum average projection for 2016/17 North Sea oil
revenue of 7.5 billion pounds, versus the latest independent
British forecast of 0.5 billion.
Opponents of independence say the oil price drop shows Scots
were right to reject a breakaway.
"The economic case was very weak last year, and this year,
given the oil price, it's just disastrous," said Ian Murray, the
Labour Party's only member of British parliament in Scotland.
Despite the referendum loss and the plummeting oil price,
the SNP's popularity has surged, helping it win a record 56 of
59 Scottish seats at a national election last May - including
the two historically Labour-held seats in Aberdeen.
"Whilst oil prices have gone down, support for independence
has remained constant," said Anthony Wells, director of
political polling at YouGov.
"Obviously if there was a referendum now, it would be one of
lots of very awkward questions for the SNP... but there isn't a
referendum now."
($1 = 0.6496 pounds)
(Additional reporting by John Geddie, editing by Elizabeth
Piper and Anna Willard)