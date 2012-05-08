* Repairs at U.S. West Coast refineries cut demand for crude

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 8 Tankers carrying Alaska North Slope oil to the U.S. West Coast are returning with some crude still on board because refinery shutdowns have cut demand, a BP Plc spokesman said on Tuesday.

Five tankers have returned to Alaska with partial loads since February because of maintenance at some West Coast refineries, including BP Plc's Cherry Point plant, which had a fire that month, company and environmental group spokesmen said.

"We may have a couple more back-haul cargoes as we manage through this," BP spokesman Steve Rinehart said.

"We think it's a short-term thing," Rinehart said. "We had a temporary reduction in Alaska North Slope crude processing capacity on the West Coast."

Rinehart said he did not know the exact amount but that some tankers had returned with as many as 300,000 barrels. Those tankers have capacities of about 1.3 million barrels, so they likely unloaded most of their crude.

Keeping some of the crude on the ships "we've decided is the smartest way" to deal with the situation, Rinehart said.

Tankers have returned incompletely unloaded before, the spokesman said. "It's not unheard-of, but it doesn't happen very often," Rinehart said.

Stan Jones, spokesman for the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens Advisory Council, a watchdog group formed by Congress after the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989, said returning tankers are escorted by tugboats and therefore are moving safely.

One potential issue, however, is a lack of storage space at the tanker port of Valdez for oil pumped from the North Slope, but so far there has been no need to reduce North Slope production, Jones said.

"It's always a concern, at least prospectively, but so far (pipeline operator) Alyeska and the tanker companies have managed it without inventories getting too high," Jones said.