JUNEAU Aug 12 Alaskans will vote on Aug. 19 to
repeal or uphold a new law that cut taxes on oil production and
is worth as much as $1 billion annually to North Slope producers
Conoco Phillips, BP Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp
, depending on oil prices.
Should voters repeal the eight-month old law ushered in by
Gov. Sean Parnell, the state would revert to the system
implemented by Parnell's old boss Sarah Palin, whose signature
legislation in 2007 raised taxes.
The debate is highly charged. Supporters of the tax break
say it will help reverse a long-term slide in oil output from
Alaska, which trails production from Texas and North Dakota.
Ads and editorials about the issue are flooding the
airwaves, websites and newspapers daily. And industry-backed
groups are outspending the repeal group by a large margin,
according to campaign records.
Those who support the new tax system, which removes a
surcharge levied when market prices climb, say it will spur
investment and that it has already started to encourage new
drilling.
Repeal supporters call Parnell's More Alaska Production Act
a "giveaway," fearing the oil companies will harvest profits
made in Alaska and invest in other parts of the world. They
insist Parnell's legislation won't address the decline, citing
the state's own forecasts, which call for a drop from 536,000
barrels per day in fiscal year 2014 to 321,000 per day in fiscal
year 2023.
In their recent quarterly earnings review with analysts,
ConocoPhillips and BP addressed the upcoming vote and their take
on the law Parnell signed last year, which took effect Jan. 1.
"We believe it's important for continued oil and gas
development in Alaska, where we have identified and are actively
developing opportunities for growth," Conoco's Matt Fox,
executive vice president for exploration and production, told
analysts on July 31.
In a separate call with analysts, Bob Dudley, BP's Group
Chief Executive, mentioned the new oil legislation during his
July 29 review of the company's Alaska operations.
"We're investing more and speeding up some of the work that
we have been doing in Prudhoe Bay," he said.
Any repeal might not last long. Lawmakers said they expect a
repeal would simply force them back to the drawing board for
another revision.
(Editing By Terry Wade and Jonathan Oatis)