By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 30 Cutting the cost of everything
from salaries and steel pipes to seismic surveys and drilling
equipment is the central challenge for the oil and gas industry
over the next five years.
The tremendous increase in exploration and production
activity around the world over the last ten years has strained
the global supply chain and been accompanied by a predictable
increase in operating and capital costs.
When oil and gas prices were rising strongly, petroleum
producers and their contractors could afford to absorb cost
increases.
But as oil and gas production have moved back into line with
demand, and prices have stabilised, the focus is switching once
again to cost control.
"Operational excellence," a euphemism for doing more with
less, is back in fashion and set to dominate industry thinking
for the rest of the decade.
SPENDING DISCIPLINE
Paal Kibsgaard, chief executive of Schlumberger, one
of the largest service companies, has been emphasising "smart
fracking" and other ways to raise output and cut costs for two
years.
Speaking as long ago as March 2012, Kibsgaard warned: "In
the past ten years, exploration and production spend has grown
fourfold in nominal terms, while oil production is up only 11
percent."
"In this environment, we believe our customers will favour
working with companies that can help them increase production
and recovery, reduce costs, and manage risks," he added.
Schlumberger's website and those of its main competitors
Halliburton and Baker Hughes all prominently
feature technologies and processes intended to cut costs, such
as dual-fuel diesel-natural gas drilling and pumping engines.
It is just a small example of profound industry shift from
an emphasis on increasing production to controlling spending.
Issuing a shocking profit warning on January 17, Royal Dutch
Shell 's new chief executive pledged to focus on
"achieving better capital efficiency and on continuing to
strengthen our operational performance and project delivery."
On Thursday, the company cut its capital budget for 2014,
and announced it was suspending its controversial and expensive
Arctic drilling programme.
Shell is catching up with peers like BP and Chevron
, as well as perennially tight-fisted Exxon, in
promising to stick to a tighter spending regime and return more
value to shareholders .
The problem is not unique to oil and gas producers. Miners
like BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Anglo American
have all axed projects and pledged to tighten capital
discipline after costs spiralled out of control.
MEGAPROJECT MADNESS
The worst over-runs have been on so-called megaprojects -
investments costing over $1 billion, sometimes much more. In
fact, the bigger project, the worse the cost overruns and delays
have tended to be.
Pearl, Shell's enormous gas to liquids project in Qatar, is
now regarded as a success, but was seriously delayed and went
wildly over-budget.
Other megaprojects like Chevron's Gorgon LNG in Australia
and the Caspian oil field Kashagan - which is being developed by
an industry consortium including ENI, Shell, Total, Exxon and
Conoco - have been similarly late and bust their original cost
estimates.
It is convenient, but wrong, to blame poor project
management for all the days and cost overruns. Some decisions
have been flawed, but on projects of this size and complexity,
at least some errors are to be expected.
Megaproject managers in 2013 were not, on the whole, worse
than in 2003. Unfortunately, the economic and financial
environment has become much less forgiving. When projects start
to go wrong it has proved much harder to limit the delays and
damage to the budget.
By their nature, megaprojects are so big they strain the
global construction and engineering supply chain and pool of
skilled labour. Megaprojects create their own adverse "weather,"
pushing up the cost of specialist labour and materials
worldwide.
Attempting to complete even one or two megaprojects with
similar characteristics at the same time can strain the global
supply chain to the limit. Attempting to complete several
simultaneously is a recipe for severe cost escalation and
delays. The multi-commodity boom over the last decade created a
"perfect storm" for the megaproject industry.
While there is not an exact overlap, massive offshore oil
fields like Kashagan, LNG facilities like Gorgon, floating LNG
platforms like Prelude (destined for Australia), gas to liquids
plants and even simple onshore shale plays like North Dakota's
Bakken, are all competing for the same limited pool of skilled
engineers, construction workers and speciality steels.
The result has been a staggering increase in costs and
wages. And once a project falls behind, there is no slack in the
system to hire extra workers or procure additional or
replacement components to get it back on track.
SUPPLY CHAIN RESPONDS
Rampant inflation and delays have been worst on megaprojects
because they require a much higher proportion of very specialist
components and the supply chain is least-elastic.
But even simpler projects like shale oil and gas have been
plagued by a rapid rise in costs as they stretch the
availability of drillers, rigs and pressure pumping equipment,
as well as fracking sand, fresh water and guar gum.
Between the end of 2003 and the end of 2013, the number of
employees engaged in oil and gas extraction in the United States
increased by 70 percent, from 117,000 to 201,000, according to
the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Soaring demand for specialised workers has produced an
entirely predictable surge in wages.
Employees in North Dakota's oil, gas and pipeline sectors
were taking home an average monthly salary of $9,000 in the
fourth quarter of 2012, and staff at support firms were making
an average of more than $8,000, according to the latest data
from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Their colleagues in Texas were doing even better: average
salaries in the oil and gas extraction industry were over
$15,000 per month, and $11,000 in pipeline transportation.
That made them some of the best-paid employees in the United
States. Only financial services employees in New York ($28,000),
Connecticut ($25,000), California ($17,000) and a few other
states were routinely making more.
Rising wages and other prices were the only means to ration
scarce workers and raw materials. But they were also the only
way to attract more workers and supplies into the industry.
EXTREME CYCLES
It takes a long time to train new drillers, petroleum
engineers and construction specialists, and give them the
experience needed before they can assume positions as experts
and team leaders.
Similarly, the expansion of specialist construction
facilities and manufacturing firms for items like oil country
tubular goods takes years; and companies will only expand or
enter the industry if they are convinced the upturn in demand
will be durable rather than fleeting.
While the boom in oil and gas prices dates from around 2003
or 2004, the big expansion of exploration and production
spending started much later, around 2006 or even 2007, and it
has only filtered down to the labour pool and the rest of the
supply chain much more slowly.
It is the long delay between an increase in demand for oil
and gas, an increase in production and exploration activity, and
an expansion of the whole supply chain, which explain the deep
cyclicality of the petroleum industry and mining.
Extreme cyclicality is hard-wired into oil, gas and mining
markets. Companies like Shell which have tried to ride through
the cycle by ignoring short-term price and cost changes to focus
on the long term have eventually been compelled by their
investors to fall into line.
In the next stage of the cycle, oil and gas prices are set
to remain relatively high but are unlikely to rise much further.
For exploration and production companies, increasing shareholder
value therefore means increasing efficiency and bearing down on
costs, including compensation and payments to suppliers and
contractors.
For the supply chain and oil-industry workers, capacity and
the availability of skilled labour will continue to expand,
while demand is set to stabilise or taper off. Major oil
companies and miners have already cancelled some projects.
Costs, wages and employment will fall, or at least start rising
much more slowly.