BUENOS AIRES, April 8 Output from Argentina's
biggest refinery will fall about 15 percent this year after a
fire damaged the plant last week, a spokesman with the state oil
firm YPF said on Monday.
The refinery, run by YPF and with a capacity of
188,000 barrels of oil per day, stopped production on Tuesday
when a storm flooded the plant and started a fire that damaged
some units.
YPF started processing crude again on Sunday.
"According to preliminary estimates, fuel production in the
La Plata industrial complex will fall about 15 percent through
at least this year," a company spokesman told Reuters.
The plant is located in the city La Plata, about 65
kilometers south of Buenos Aires.