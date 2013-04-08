BUENOS AIRES, April 8 Output from Argentina's
biggest crude refinery will fall about 15 percent this year
after a fire damaged the plant last week, a spokesman with the
state oil firm YPF said on Monday.
The refinery, run by YPF and with a capacity of
188,000 barrels of oil per day, stopped production on Tuesday
when a storm flooded the plant and started a fire that damaged
some units.
YPF started processing crude at the facility again on
Sunday. It did not say how much refining capacity remained off
line due to the fire, or how long it will take to get back up to
100 percent.
"According to preliminary estimates, fuel production in the
La Plata industrial complex will fall about 15 percent through
at least this year," a company spokesman told Reuters, adding
that the company would probably have to increase imports of
refined products this year.
The plant is located in the city La Plata, about 65
kilometers south of Buenos Aires. It accounts for about 30
percent of Argentina's oil-refining capacity.
YPF was renationalized last year as Argentina battled to
reverse a long decline in natural gas and oil output. The
company aims to boost oil and natural gas production 32 percent
by the end of 2017.