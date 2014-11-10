(Adds information on company executives)
NEW YORK Nov 10 A little-known entity, Atlantic
Basin Refining, has agreed to buy the shuttered Hovensa LLC oil
refinery in St. Croix and restart it with a 300,000
barrels-a-day capacity to handle crude from the U.S. shale boom,
according to a statement on Monday.
The project's managing partners are Robert B. Moore Jr.,
Jack Thomas, William D. Forster, and Steven D. Schmitz,
executives with trading and refining experience, according to
biographies provided by the company to Reuters.
The agreement between ABR and plant owners Hess Corp
and Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) is subject to a
vote by the Legislature of the U.S. Virgin Islands, scheduled
for Nov. 12.
The details of the agreement and information on the
project's financial backers remain well-guarded.
The company's managing partners have decades of experience
in the energy business, according to information provided by the
company. Moore was previously a trader and manager at companies
including Sun Oil Trading Co, Marubeni Inc, Castle Oil Corp, and
Reliant Energy. Thomas is a senior partner in the St. Croix
Renaissance group, which redeveloped the former Alcoa facility
adjacent to the Hovensa refinery, with experience in
environmental mitigation. Forster is an investment banker with
16 years at Lehman Brothers and 23 years working independently.
Schmitz managed U.S. business development activities for
Glencore and was a member of the refinery acquisition teams for
PBF, Tosco and Hill.
Their plan focuses on upgrading the refinery, once the
largest plant in the Western Hemisphere, which processed heavy
Venezuelan crude before its January 2012 closure, to refine
light sweet crude of the kind produced in shale formations, the
statement said.
"The U.S. shale revolution has created an abundant supply of
U.S. light sweet crude, and there is currently a limited ability
to process this type of feedstock at U.S. refineries," said Mark
W. Eckard, Atlantic Basin's managing director for legal and
governmental affairs.
The shale boom has enabled other East Coast refineries that
were shuttered for underperformance to restart.
The reconfiguration and restart will take approximately 24
months, according to the company's website. ABR plans to restart
the refinery with partners including Samsung Engineering, Wyatt
Field Service Co., and an affiliate of SunExcel.
The company's website does not address how much the restart
will cost or where the financial backing will come from. The
company declined to immediately comment on the financing.
