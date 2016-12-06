LONDON Dec 6 While many auto executives predict
electric vehicles will represent a significant share of vehicle
sales in ten years, some oil companies expect electricity to
still play only a bit part in transport 20 years from now
Here are some of the reasons why their outlooks vary:
AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES
The Oil View: BP, Exxon's oil market outlooks published this
year do not mention driverless vehicles. The International
Energy Agency said it had not yet studied the impact of
autonomous driving on oil demand.
What the carmakers say: Driverless vehicles will become a
significant part of sales toward the end of the next decade.
They will account for an even larger share of miles driven,
since the technology is expected to lead to a reduction in car
ownership and increase in the use of taxi or ride sharing
services, with vehicles often operated as part of fleets owned
by carmakers or other companies.
Carmakers say electric vehicles are more suitable platforms
for such autonomous vehicles than gasoline powered cars. EVs are
also seen as attractive for fleet owners since high utilization
rates make their lower operating costs attractive and because
the fewer moving parts in EVs, compared to combustion engines,
means less maintenance is required.
BATTERY TECHNOLOGY
The Oil View: "There remains a significant degree of
uncertainty surrounding how BEVs will overcome limitations
related to price, range and ease of charging," OPEC's 2040
outlook, published in November said. BP said in Feb that it was
unlikely batteries could compete with oil in cost terms before
2035.
"Penetration of electric vehicles and electricity more
generally is likely to be pretty limited over the next 20 years.
That's based on the analysis contained in the Technology Outlook
published last year, that it takes time until battery technology
is able to compete" said Spencer Dale, BP Chief Economist.
What the carmakers say: Battery charging times are falling
to less than an hour, and General Motors' new 2017 Chevy
Bolt is the first of several EVs planned for the coming few
years with a range of 200 miles.
Battery costs are dropping so that, Ford says these will be
below the $100 per kWhour level at which electric vehicles would
become cost competitive with internal combustion engines powered
vehicles, by 2025.
CHINA
The Oil View: Increasing car ownership in emerging markets
like China will drive growth in oil demand over the coming
decades. BP predicted a 63 percent increase in Chinese oil
consumption - which it put at 12 million barrels last year - by
2035. Chinese motorists are unlikely to want to buy the
expensive EVs beloved of many affluent western consumers.
"EVs are not likely to be a game changer for the growth of
oil demand over the next 20 years, where the increasing
prosperity in emerging Asia is likely to swamp the impact of
even a very rapid increase in electric cars," BP Group chief
economist Spencer Dale in a paper published on Monday.
What the carmakers say: China is offering large incentives
to encourage consumers to buy EVs and expected Chinese demand is
driving GM's plans to roll out 10 new electric vehicles, GM CEO
Mary Barra said in October.
Beijing is also pressing Chinese carmakers to be leaders in
developing EVs. "That's a very critical aspect of the strategy
that the Chinese government has for its own automotive
industry," Bob Shanks, Ford CFO, told investors last
year.
COMBUSTION ENGINE EFFICIENCY
The Oil View: The most cost effective way to reduce
emissions and increase the energy efficiency of vehicles is
through continued improvement of combustion engines and adoption
of hybrids. "Improving fuel economy in gasoline-fueled cars is
one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce GHG emissions,
especially when compared to electric cars," Exxon's 2040
outlook, published earlier this year said.
What the carmakers say: It is becoming harder and more
expensive to squeeze efficiency gains from combustion engine
technology.
"It is also important strategically to ramp up the electric
vehicles to meet the CO2 2020 targets. Without electrified cars,
you can't meet 2020 targets in Europe, for example, and other
parts of the world," BMW chairman Harald Krueger said
in August.
COMMERCIAL VEHICLES
The Oil View: Electricity is likely to be unsuitable for
powering light trucks and long-distance road haulage in coming
decades. "The distances travelled and loads transported greatly
increase the demands made on electric batteries, making an early
electrification of these markets less likely," BP Group chief
economist Spencer Dale said in early December.
What the carmakers say: Some auto companies including
Daimler, Nissan and Volvo say electrification is picking up in
commercial vehicles. Ford said rules that often exempt
electrified commercial vehicles from fees for accessing city
centres are driving interest in electrification among fleet
owners. "It is a sector that is very conducive to
electrification," Hau Thai-Tang, Ford Motor Company, Group VP,
Purchasing said in September.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; editing by Janet McBride)