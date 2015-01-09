(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Nichola Groom
Jan 8 With gas pump prices lingering near their
lowest levels in five years, greener, cleaner alternative fuels
are taking a hit.
Makers of biodiesel, a fuel made from vegetable oil or
animal fats, are slashing prices and margins in a bid to stay
competitive with the price of diesel fuel, which is down more
than 20 percent from a year ago.
Shippers are delaying purchases of trucks that run on
natural gas, and sales of electric vehicles are down, while
demand for less fuel-efficient SUVs is up.
Wall Street is also punishing the sector. The WilderHill
Clean Energy index, which tracks everything from
renewable power producers to solar panel makers, is down 36
percent after hitting a three-year high last March.
"The producers have to be getting murdered," said Steven
Boyd, senior managing director at Sun Coast Resources Inc., a
Houston-based distributor of petroleum and alternative fuels.
"And the consumer puts a smile on his face and drives down the
road another mile."
Lower oil prices have had little impact on "green
electricity," including solar and wind power, which compete with
power generated by low-cost natural gas. But businesses
connected to alternative transportation are feeling the squeeze.
Blue Ridge Biofuels, a small biodiesel producer in
Asheville, North Carolina, that makes its product from used
restaurant cooking oil, says sales at its four retail gas
stations in the area are down 40 percent since July. Biodiesel
prices at those stations have fallen to $3.29 a gallon from
around $4.15 in September, yet it is still more expensive than
diesel, which is currently selling for around $2.93 a gallon
there.
"There is another station across the street," said Woody
Eaton, Blue Ridge's chief executive, and customers "can see the
price difference."
The biofuels industry is still tiny, but government mandates
have underpinned its growth in recent years. Production of
biodiesel has risen steadily, climbing to nearly 1.8 billion
gallons in 2013 from 1.1 billion gallons in 2012, according to
the National Biodiesel Board.
But it will be difficult for any new production to come
online this year given the business climate, said Joe Gershen,
vice chairman of the California Biodiesel Alliance.
SHRINKING MARGINS
Makers of corn-based ethanol are feeling a similar squeeze.
Low corn prices pushed U.S. ethanol production to record levels
last year, with producers enjoying robust margins. Corn has
rebounded about 25 percent since October, however, while ethanol
selling prices are down as stockpiles of the fuel have surged.
"We still see a positive margin, but not nearly what we saw
last calendar year and last quarter," said Jim Seurer, CEO of
Glacial Lakes Energy LLC, an ethanol producer based in
Watertown, South Dakota. Seurer said he has no plans to scale
back production as long as margins remain positive.
Though larger than the biodiesel sector, ethanol still
represents a tiny fraction of the U.S. fuels market. The U.S.
consumed about 18.96 million barrels of oil per day last year,
with ethanol accounting for about 888,000 of those barrels.
NATURAL GAS Vs. DIESEL
Using natural gas as a replacement for diesel in heavy duty
operations also has less appeal these days. The trucking
industry in recent years has been adopting natural gas as a fuel
for its vehicles. But while natural gas is still cheaper than
diesel, the slimmer price differential means it will take longer
for truckers to recover the roughly $50,000 added cost of a
natural gas truck.
"Right now there is no way we could buy a natural gas
truck," said Jeff Shefchik, president of Paper Transport Inc, a
trucking company based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that operates
100 natural gas trucks and 350 diesel trucks.
Shefchik, who began buying natural gas trucks in 2010, said
he will buy 100 trucks this year. All of them will be diesel.
Top U.S. truck brands including Freightliner, Volvo and Mack
said they expect demand for natural gas trucks to slow.
"We have seen customers that we thought would have pulled
the trigger by now say 'We're just going to hold off a little
bit and watch what fuel pricing does,'" said Robert Carrick,
natural gas sales manager for Freightliner, a brand owned by top
U.S. truck maker Daimler Trucks North America LLC.
Natural gas truck sales will likely be steady this year
across the industry, Carrick said, after growing about 50
percent a year since 2012.
Sales of electric vehicles are also down. A tiny slice of
the overall auto market, electric vehicle sales slid 6 percent
in the fourth quarter of 2014, to 31,294, according to a report
by financial services firm Cowen and Company. Tesla Motors Inc
, the U.S. electric car maker, has not disclosed its
sales for the period, but its share price has dropped 27 percent
since hitting a year high in September.
Meanwhile, low oil prices have spurred sales of pickup
trucks and large SUVs like General Motors Co's GMC Sierra
and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Ram Truck. Sales of
those brands soared more than 30 percent in December.
(Reporting By Nichola Groom; Editing by Eric Effron and Tomasz
Janowski)