* Stock overhang could take at least a year to disappear
* Saudi's Naimi says more nations could join output freeze
* Even with carbon price of $100, emissions would still rise
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 Strong demand should start to
cut into an oil glut around the end of this year, even as new
Iranian supplies enter the market and doubts persist over
whether major oil producers will reduce output, BP's
chief economist said on Wednesday.
But a stock overhang could still linger for at least a year.
Oil prices dropped to their lowest since 2003 last
month under the pressure of a supply surplus of around 1 million
barrels per day (bpd).
Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi has ruled out imminent OPEC
production cuts, although he said on Tuesday he was confident
more nations would join a pact to freeze output.
Fellow OPEC member, Iran, meanwhile, is eager to increase
output after sanctions were lifted.
BP's Spencer Dale said he could not predict what OPEC and
other major producers would do and said promised freezes had
come from nations unlikely to increase output anyway.
"What is clear, is the oil market is behaving like any
market. Prices are falling quite sharply and, as a response,
demand is growing quite fast. Last year, global oil demand grew
by twice its 10-year average," he said.
Demand growth, although probably not as strong as last year,
would continue, he said, while new supplies, especially from
U.S. tight oil - around half a million bpd below its peak -
contract.
"Even allowing for Iranian supply, I see flat to falling
global supplies this year and so I think you'll see a big swing
in the market. By the end of this year, the market moves closer
into balance," he said.
"There will still be a highly significant stock overhang,"
he added, which could take a year or more to disappear.
BP also for the long term to 2035 predicts rising oil demand
as the number of vehicles outside the developed world triples.
It has previously underestimated renewable sources, such as
wind and solar, while over-estimating nuclear and biofuels.
Overall, it expects non-fossil fuel to grow by around 6.5
percent.
That is more than any other energy source, although its
share stays below 10 percent of the mix, as the EU Emissions
Trading System (ETS), which BP says it supports, remains too
weak to drive a faster transition to lower carbon sources.
BP foresees a 20 percent rise in planet-warming emissions by
2035, or by 10 percent in its lower carbon scenario, which
assumes a carbon price of $100 per tonne.
That compares with below five euros per tonne at
present on the over-supplied ETS.
