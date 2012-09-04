* Production from deep subsalt reserves jumps to record
* Statoil and Shell No. 2 and No. 3 producers after
Petrobras
* Brazil's OGX was No. 9 with 7,017 barrels/day in July
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 Brazil's oil and natural
gas production averaged 2.47 million barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd) in July, 1 percent less than a year earlier and
little changed from June, the national petroleum regulator ANP
said on Tuesday.
Output from offshore subsalt fields jumped 9 percent from
June to a record 208,900 boepd, the ANP said.
The subsalt fields, first discovered in 2007, may contain
more than 50 billion barrels of oil and natural gas reserves.
State-controlled Petrobras continued as the
principal producer, with 2.24 million boepd, or 91 percent of
output in the month.
The company's output was its lowest since late 2010 due to
maintenance work on its P-8 platform, among other reasons.
Norway's Statoil was the No. 2 producer, with
40,833 boepd of output, followed by Shell with 40,244
boepd.
The No. 2 Brazilian-based producer was OGX Petroleo e Gas
with 7,017 boepd. OGX was No. 9 overall.