China's $10 billion strategic project in Myanmar sparks local ire
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
OSLO May 24 Tests on a recent Brazilian oil and gas discovery confirmed it as a high-impact discovery, Norway's Statoil, one of the firms involved in the project said on Thursday.
"The total estimated resources of the block amount to more than 700 million barrels of light crude and 3 trillion cubic feet of gas," Statoil said.
Spain's Repsol, China's Sinopec and Petrobras are partners in the discovery, Statoil said.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Myanmar deep water port key to China's "Belt and Road" plans
NEW DELHI, June 9 Vikas Patharkar borrowed $700,000 in 2014 to set up a factory to make electric transformers on the outskirts of Mumbai, buoyed by the promise of massive government spending and hopes of a strong economic rebound.