OSLO May 24 Tests on a recent Brazilian oil and gas discovery confirmed it as a high-impact discovery, Norway's Statoil, one of the firms involved in the project said on Thursday.

"The total estimated resources of the block amount to more than 700 million barrels of light crude and 3 trillion cubic feet of gas," Statoil said.

Spain's Repsol, China's Sinopec and Petrobras are partners in the discovery, Statoil said.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)