UPDATE 3-Burst in investor confidence in oil pushes up prices
* U.S. drilling for new oil rises for record 21 weeks (Updates with comment, refreshes prices; changes dateline from SINGAPORE)
LONDON Jan 31 North Sea Brent crude oil jumped $3 per barrel on Tuesday in a move that brokers attributed to computer-driven trading.
Dealers said a price rise on the back of general supply worries and hopes that the Greek debt crisis could be resolved had produced a surge in volume as the market went through a level identified by one automated trading system.
"A big stop position was triggered," said one trader with a large bank. "Just below 3,000 lots traded during that minute."
Brent futures for March reached a high of $113.90, up $3.15, before easing back to trade around $112.00, $1.25 higher, by 1120 GMT. U.S. crude futures traded up $1.55 at $100.33. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)
