LONDON Nov 21 U.S. crude oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday on worries over global growth as the euro zone debt crisis rumbled on and as U.S. lawmakers looked set to fail to agree a deficit reduction plan.

By 1005 GMT, U.S. crude for January was trading around $95.61, down $2.06. Brent crude for January fell $1.09 to a low of $106.47 before recovering slightly to trade around $106.50 by 1005 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)