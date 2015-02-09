(Adds comments from news conference)
LONDON Feb 9 New crude oil grades may have to
be added to the North Sea Brent price benchmark earlier than
previously thought, possibly from 2017, as lower oil prices cut
investment in the region, an executive at pricing agency Platts
said on Monday.
Lower output from fields that underpin the international
Brent benchmark, which helps to price around two-thirds of
global oil deals, has led to calls for additional supplies to be
added to make sure it more accurately reflects global supply and
demand.
Jorge Montepeque, Platts global editorial director, pricing
group, told a news conference they had previously thought the
earliest they would need to add new streams would be 2018-2020.
"Now we think the schedule will have to be earlier,"
Montepeque said, adding they feared supplies from the North Sea
would decline faster than previously anticipated following the
near halving of crude oil prices since June, with firms less
willing to invest in mature fields.
"We thought production would stabilise in 2014 but now with
the oil price falling and with all the announcements of capex
(capital expenditure) cuts it is likely to accelerate the
production decline," Montepeque said.
The addition of supplies from other oilfields or regions
could strengthen the global benchmark, analysts say, and make it
harder for any one party to influence the market.
The oil benchmark currently comprises four North Sea streams
made up of Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk crudes, known as
BFOE.
Platts had previously said it was looking at adding Russian
Urals or West African crudes to the Brent benchmark, though some
in the oil industry have expressed concern about using supplies
from countries targeted by Western sanctions or that suffer
frequent supply disruptions.
Montepeque did not say which additional fields Platts was
looking at adding to the Brent price assessment.
Platts, a unit of McGraw Hill, has lengthened the
loading period of North Sea crude cargoes it uses in its dated
Brent oil assessment as of Feb. 2.
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, competes
with Platts in providing news and information to the oil market.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Claire Milhench; Writing by David
Sheppard; Editing by Dale Hudson and Jane Merriman)