LONDON Nov 15 Brent crude oil futures rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday as optimism over the prospects for a resolution of the euro zone's debt crisis helped encourage some consolidation after heavy falls in the previous session.

Brent futures for December rose $1.10 to a high of $112.99 before easing back slightly to trade around $112.85 by 0825 GMT. The benchmark contract fell $2.27 on Monday after closing at a 15-week high on Friday. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; Editing by Alison Birrane)