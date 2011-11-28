LONDON Nov 28 Brent crude oil futures rose more than $2 per barrel on Monday with strengthening stock markets and the euro on hopes that European leaders would come up with a credible response to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The euro rose after an Italian newspaper said the IMF was preparing an aid package for Italy. The fund denied the report.

Brent futures for January rose $2.32 to a high of $108.72 by 0832 GMT. (Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Jason Neely)