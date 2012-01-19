LONDON Jan 19 North Sea Brent crude oil
rose more than $1 per barrel on Thursday as risk
appetite improved on hopes the euro zone debt crisis was being
resolved and on signs of steadier global economic growth.
ICE Brent futures for March rose $1.01 to a high of $111.67
before easing back to trade around $111.50 by 0905 GMT.
European shares rose for a fourth straight session
to trade near 5-1/2-month highs on signs Greece could reach an
agreement with its private creditors on a crucial bond swap deal
and that more U.S. banks could post forecast-beating results.
Global stocks as measured by the MSCI index
were up 0.35 percent at 312.04, the highest level since Oct. 31.
Stock markets have been performing well since the start of
the year, bolstered by good economic numbers from the United
States and liquidity sloshing around pumped in by a number of
central banks.
(Reporting by Christopher Johnson; editing by Keiron Henderson)