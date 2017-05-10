(Updates throughout)
LONDON May 10 Royal Dutch Shell on
Wednesday urged oil pricing agency S&P Global Platts to
protect the dated Brent crude benchmark from declining North Sea
supply by including other grades, such as Russian Urals, in its
price-setting process.
The suggestion marks a shift from two years ago when Shell
said adding Urals would not be "worth the trouble".
The benchmark, based on light North Sea crude grades, is
used to price about two-thirds of the world's oil but a decline
in North Sea output has led to concerns that physical volumes
could become too thin and prone to large price swings.
Platts announced it would add a fifth grade, Troll, to the
benchmark slate from January 2018 but Shell says more must be
added in the next two to three years and considers Russian
medium sour Urals as a top candidate.
The benchmark is now made up of Brent, Forties, Oseberg, and
Ekofisk, known as BFOE.
"A good benchmark need not only be representative of what
the region produces ... If you had to pick one grade of crude,
Urals is the one which northwest European refineries should be
designed to run optimally," Mike Muller, vice president of crude
trading and supply at Shell, told the Platts Crude Summit in
London.
Muller also suggested the price of dated Brent be derived
from the average price of a basket of crudes, rather than by
using the lowest priced of the four BFOE crudes on any given
day. This would simplify the price-setting process, he said.
Two years ago, Muller said European refineries were already
free to buy Urals - a crude stream that dwarfs North Sea streams
in volume - as a substitute to the North Sea Forties grades as
they are similar in quality.
Muller also called for the formation of a committee of
independent experts to consult with Platts and the wider
industry on future changes to the benchmark in order to ensure
the views of all market players were represented.
Shell is one of the world's largest crude traders and one of
the most active players in both the North Sea and Urals markets.
Shell’s North Sea production is set to drop by more than
half to about 110,000 barrels per day after the sale of a large
package of North Sea assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor
last year. But Shell will market Chrysaor’s volumes for several
more years.
