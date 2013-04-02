OSLO, April 2 E.ON Ruhrgas's
Huntington oil field in the British North Sea is expected to
produce its first oil in the first half of April after delays,
Norwegian Energy Company (Noreco), a partner in the
licence, said on Tuesday.
"All subsea preparations have now been completed and final
commissioning activities are being undertaken at the
development," Noreco said.
The firm had earlier estimated first oil from Huntington
would come before the end of March, but said on Tuesday there
had been some delays in the project due to weather conditions
and technical work which had taken more time than planned.
Huntington was developed through a floating production,
storage and offloading (FPSO) facility with a maximum liquids
capacity of 30,000 barrels per day.
