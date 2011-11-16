(Refiles to alter headline to cargoes from cargo)

* Buzzard field output said to have dropped

* Three December-loading Forties cargoes delayed

* No comment from Buzzard operator Nexen

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Nov 16 Oil output at the Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea, the UK's largest, remains reduced, trading sources said on Wednesday, delaying more shipments of the crude that normally sets the dated Brent benchmark.

The field operator, Canada's Nexen, said in a statement received late on Monday that output at the field, the biggest contributor to the Forties crude stream, had recovered on Monday after what it said was a "production trip" the previous day.

But two oil trading sources said on Wednesday Buzzard's output remained below the full rate of at least 200,000 barrels per day (bpd). A third source said he had heard that output on Wednesday was shut down.

"Buzzard is having issues again," said one of the trading sources, who regularly deals in Forties crude.

Nexen, based in Calgary, Alberta, has not responded to a request made on Tuesday for comment. The company said on Oct. 27 that output at the field, where it has been commissioning a fourth platform, would vary.

The Forties crude stream is important for the wider oil market because it usually sets the value of dated Brent, which is used to price up to 70 percent of the world's physical oil and is part of the underlying market for Brent crude futures.

Shipments of Forties have been subject to an unusual level of delays and cancellations since May, due mainly to production problems at Buzzard, supporting prices.

The loading dates of three December shipments of Forties were delayed by two to four days on Wednesday, traders said, while a deferred November cargo originally belonging to Shell was moved back further.

The delayed December cargoes are BP's Dec. 1-3 shipment (F1201), Vitol's Dec. 4-6 cargo (F1204) and Nexen's Dec. 8-10 cargo (F1208). December's programme lists 26 cargoes, and a trader said more deferrals could follow.

At least five of November's 22 shipments have been deferred already, according to a Reuters tally. Still, the delays in November so far are fewer than those in October, when Buzzard output was stable.

Buzzard is the largest of the oilfields feeding the BP Plc- operated Forties pipeline in the North Sea.

Shortfalls in North Sea output have supported Brent futures this year, although prices have come down from earlier highs as easing Forties disruptions and the return of Libyan crude exports have made the market less tight.

Still, January Brent futures are trading at a premium of 43 cents a barrel to February, showing traders continue to place a premium on prompt supplies. LCOc1-LCOc2 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)