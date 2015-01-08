(Adds quotes, details)
By Julie Gordon
DELTA, British Columbia Jan 8 Canadian Prime
Minister Stephen Harper on Thursday said the country's energy
industry was resilient and would survive the stresses caused by
plunging crude oil prices.
Harper also told reporters that while lower prices would
have a significant impact on oil-producing provinces, consumers
would enjoy the benefit.
Benchmark prices for crude have halved over
the past six months, posing a particular challenge for oil
producers.
"As rapid a negative a change that this is for the industry,
the industry, even in my lifetime, has lived through changes
this extreme and more on many occasions," Harper told reporters
during an event in British Columbia.
"This not without precedent. It's a resilient industry and
it will see its way clear to a prosperous future," he said.
ARC Resources Ltd on Wednesday became the latest in
a string of Canadian producers to cut their budgets in reaction
to the drop in prices.
(Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chris Reese and
Meredith Mazzilli)