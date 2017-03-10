HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil
companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of
Western Canada.
"Businesses will make the decisions they make," he said.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Marathon Oil Corp
this week announced sales of operations that largely removed the
two firms from the carbon-heavy reserves.
In a media briefing, Trudeau also said oil and gas
executives are looking for greater clarity on regulations and
pricing, arguing the world is ready for a low-carbon economy.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Writing by Gary McWilliams)