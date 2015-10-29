LONDON, Oct 29 International oil companies have lowered spending
significantly this year in the face of persistently low oil prices, cutting
investment budgets and thousands of jobs.
With crude oil prices hovering around $50 a barrel and no signs that a glut
in supplies will disappear soon, oil majors have started slipping into the red.
Below is a table of capital spending (capex) cuts announced so far by the
world's largest publicly traded oil companies.
Company 2015 2014 PCT Cost Job Link
Capex Capex chng savings Cuts
bln bln
Royal <$30 $37 20 $4 bln 7,500
Dutch (10 pct)
Shell
BP $19 $22.9 17 Set to $1 bln
exceed restruc
$1.2 bln turing
in 2015
Total $23-24 $26.4 11 Set to
exceed
$1.2 bln
in 2015
Statoil $16.5 $19.6 16 $1.7 bln
from 2016
Eni 10.5 12.6 17 12 pct
euros euros opex cut
Repsol $4.5* $6.7 1.5 bln 1,500
euros by over 3
2020 years
Exxon $34 $38.5 12
Mobil
Chevron $35 $40.3 13
* Includes production and development capex only. Repsol said it would
reduce capex to $4.1 billion by 2020
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps in London, Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, Stephen Jewkes
in Milan and Julien Toyer in Madrid; Editing by David Goodman)