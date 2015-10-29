LONDON, Oct 29 International oil companies have lowered spending significantly this year in the face of persistently low oil prices, cutting investment budgets and thousands of jobs. With crude oil prices hovering around $50 a barrel and no signs that a glut in supplies will disappear soon, oil majors have started slipping into the red. Below is a table of capital spending (capex) cuts announced so far by the world's largest publicly traded oil companies. Company 2015 2014 PCT Cost Job Link Capex Capex chng savings Cuts bln bln Royal <$30 $37 20 $4 bln 7,500 Dutch (10 pct) Shell BP $19 $22.9 17 Set to $1 bln exceed restruc $1.2 bln turing in 2015 Total $23-24 $26.4 11 Set to exceed $1.2 bln in 2015 Statoil $16.5 $19.6 16 $1.7 bln from 2016 Eni 10.5 12.6 17 12 pct euros euros opex cut Repsol $4.5* $6.7 1.5 bln 1,500 euros by over 3 2020 years Exxon $34 $38.5 12 Mobil Chevron $35 $40.3 13 * Includes production and development capex only. Repsol said it would reduce capex to $4.1 billion by 2020 ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps in London, Gwladys Fouche in Oslo, Stephen Jewkes in Milan and Julien Toyer in Madrid; Editing by David Goodman)