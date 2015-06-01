* Millions of stranded barrels underscore glut
* WAF, North Sea differentials hit multi-year lows
* Elevated freight rates complicate search for buyers
By Libby George and Claire Milhench
LONDON, June 1 A shadowy build up of oil has
intensified in the Atlantic Basin with homeless cargoes of crude
turning into unintentional floating storage - another sign the
global surplus has some way to go before clearing.
Off the coast of West Africa and in the waters of the North
Sea, vessels holding millions of barrels of oil have become, in
effect, accidental storage, as their owners fight for buyers.
These are competing with new loadings, as well as
time-chartered cargoes that major trading houses such as Unipec
and Trafigura booked to store crude months ago and are now
selling.
"It's pretty bad," one West African crude oil trader said.
"There is a lot floating there that wasn't meant to be."
The development highlights the diverging fates of crude
grades as U.S. shale oil shuts light, sweet West African crudes
out of North America, while state-of-the-art refinery additions
worldwide are geared towards heavy crudes.
Just before OPEC (the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries) meets to determine its next move, the
Nigerian surplus in particular amplifies the yawning disconnect
between futures and physical markets.
"The country is a good barometer for global oversupply, with
its exports to Asia, Europe and the Americas fluctuating with
regional demand," analysts JBC said in a note on Friday.
Traders said there are around six million barrels of crude
from Nigeria's May programme available - some already loaded
onto vessels. Cargoes such as the Front Ariake, which loaded in
late April, are only now sailing out of the region.
That joins more than 65 million barrels left in June and
July for Nigeria alone, leaving producers looking to extra-high
run rates at European refineries for salvation.
In the North Sea, four expected June VLCC (very large crude
carrier) bookings to Asia dwindled to one confirmed fixture,
leaving Europe to absorb almost the entire Forties programme.
The stranded cargoes are limiting vessel availability,
pushing May freight rates on the key West Africa to Asia route
more than 10 percent, roughly 40 cents per barrel, higher than
April, putting those buyers further out of reach.
Meanwhile, trader Unipec has reoffered Forties crude from
Aframaxes the Thornbury and the British Falcon. Such
ship-to-ship transfers are another symptom of the glut, as this
is crude that failed to find a home weeks after it would
normally have. Traders said that unless demand intensifies,
these types of distressed sales would continue.
"This is the worst North Sea market for a long time," one
trader said.
This has weighed heavily on prices; Forties traded at the
lowest differential to dated Brent since December 2008 this
week, whilst Ekofisk traded at a nine-year low. Differentials
for Nigerian grades were trading near five-year lows.
"The effect of unsold crudes is pressure on differentials,
and potentially crude prices, as Asian buyers have to be enticed
to acquire volumes," said Arctic Securities analyst Erik Nikolai
Stavseth.
Asian tenders that were the salvation of West African crude
this spring have in the past week been awarded from floating
storage, to Unipec and Trafigura, or pulled due to prices made
expensive, partly by freight.
Unless refineries run at full blast over the summer, ship
brokers said freight rates could stay elevated, which would keep
pressure on differentials and sustain the glut.
"We see the overhang of Atlantic crude as supportive for
both VLCCs and suezmaxes and as such remain positive near term
despite the lack of a real contango curve which would renew
interest in floating storage," Stavseth said.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul, editing by David Evans)